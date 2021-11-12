PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a PE ratio of -48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PetIQ has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PetIQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

