PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.810-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.11.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $179.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.49. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

