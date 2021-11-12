Pentair (PNR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pentair (NYSE: PNR) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/23/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PNR opened at $74.13 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

