Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 341,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.