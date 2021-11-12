Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.66

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.66 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 184209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

