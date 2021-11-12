Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.66

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.66 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 184209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
