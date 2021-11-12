Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.
Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.18.
Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
