Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.18.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

