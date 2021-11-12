Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

TCAP opened at GBX 140.66 ($1.84) on Thursday. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.12 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other news, insider Kath Cates bought 10,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Also, insider Mark Hemsley bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

