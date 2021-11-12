Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on the stock.
Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 829.54 ($10.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 559.50 ($7.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £830.49 million and a PE ratio of 13.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 829.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 828.36.
In related news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).
