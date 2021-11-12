PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. 11,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.46.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
