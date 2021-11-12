PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. 11,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.