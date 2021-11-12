PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. PDF Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDF Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of PDF Solutions worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.