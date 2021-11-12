PCHAIN Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00225892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

