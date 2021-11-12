Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

