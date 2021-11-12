PAYCENT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $748.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $138,031.06 and $748.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00052690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00224598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00089469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

