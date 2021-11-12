Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 30,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Paya has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.