Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,299,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196,933 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after buying an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.