Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $462.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 26.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 372.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

