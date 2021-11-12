Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGPHF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PGPHF traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,770.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $995.00 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,711.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,624.49.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

