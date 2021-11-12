Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart Sells 4,023 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PH opened at $326.90 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

