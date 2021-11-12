Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

