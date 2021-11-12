Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 179,159 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,817,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.