Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.4% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Oracle worth $856,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

