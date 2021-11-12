Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 854,970 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $472,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

