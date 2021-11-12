Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 12%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s stock price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 4,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 256,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

FNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

