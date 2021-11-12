Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Shares of FNA opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.