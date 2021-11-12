Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.10

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 87.60 ($1.14). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 81.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 1,888,961 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.40. The company has a market cap of £598.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

