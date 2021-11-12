Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.17), with a volume of 4806141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.70 ($1.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.40.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

