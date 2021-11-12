Pangolin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.87 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $105.14 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,276,629% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79306950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00072214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00098049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.07198507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.34 or 0.99891956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,245,806 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

