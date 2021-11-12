Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

