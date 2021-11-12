Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

ZBRA opened at $585.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $547.33 and a 200 day moving average of $533.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.06 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

