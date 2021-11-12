Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in O-I Glass by 28.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

