Paloma Partners Management Co Has $295,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

