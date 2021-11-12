Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $108.84 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

