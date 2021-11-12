Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 4,972 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 43,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $396,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

