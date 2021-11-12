Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 104,415 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ebang International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBON opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

