PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $73.86 million and $230,901.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012065 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 296.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,689,038,146 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

