Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE OWLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. Owlet has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OWLT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

