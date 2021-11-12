Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Ouster alerts:

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at $10,185,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at $9,521,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.