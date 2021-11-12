Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OSCR traded down $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,449,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,051. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 515,344 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.