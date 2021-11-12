Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 10,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -41.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,420,479 shares of company stock valued at $427,435,067 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

