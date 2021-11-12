Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OCDX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of OCDX opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -41.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,420,479 shares of company stock worth $427,435,067 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

