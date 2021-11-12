Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

