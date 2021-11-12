Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

OESX stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

