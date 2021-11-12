Origo (OGO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.16 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $590,163.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.