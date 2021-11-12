Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Organogenesis in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

