Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 13,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 4,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

