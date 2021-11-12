Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis increased their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ORMP opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $907.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,709,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

