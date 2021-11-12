Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oracle’s performance is benefitting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings. Healthy adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) bodes well in the long haul. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] is also anticipated to drive the top line. Oracle’s share buybacks and dividend policy is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher spend on product enhancements, especially toward cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain from the established players like Amazon and Microsoft is likely to limit margin expansion, in the near term.”

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

ORCL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.79. 55,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,501. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.