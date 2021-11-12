Oppenheimer Weighs in on Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

