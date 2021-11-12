Oppenheimer Weighs in on Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.22) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.50). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDIT. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Shares of EDIT opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,059,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.