Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $588.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

